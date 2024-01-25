First woman mahout among 34 unsung heroes awarded Padma Shri
The list of Padma Shri awardees includes organic farmer K Chellammal, Mallakhamb coach Uday Vishwanath Deshpande, microbiologist Yazdi Maneksha Italia, and Longpi potter Machihan Sasa.
New Delhi: India's first woman mahout Parbati Baruah famous as "Hasti Kanya", tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, social worker Sangthankima who runs Mizoram's largest orphanage and plastic surgeon Prema Dhanraj who treats burn victims are among 34 "unsung heroes" awarded Padma Shri on Thursday.