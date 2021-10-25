Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >First Zika virus case reported in Uttar Pradesh

First Zika virus case reported in Uttar Pradesh

Premium
The blood sample was collected and sent to National Institute of Virology for proper examination which confirmed that the IAF personnel was Zika virus positive. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
1 min read . 05:47 AM IST ANI

Uttar Pradesh reported its first case of Zika Virus from Kanpur

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh reported its first case of Zika Virus from Kanpur, informed Dr Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Kanpur on Sunday.

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh reported its first case of Zika Virus from Kanpur, informed Dr Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Kanpur on Sunday.

While speaking to ANI, Dr Nepal Singh said, "Yesterday, one person infected with Zika virus, was found in Kanpur. He is an Indian Air Force personnel. We have formed teams as soon as we received the information. With the help of 10 teams, we started taking precautionary action in his residential area and the workplace."

While speaking to ANI, Dr Nepal Singh said, "Yesterday, one person infected with Zika virus, was found in Kanpur. He is an Indian Air Force personnel. We have formed teams as soon as we received the information. With the help of 10 teams, we started taking precautionary action in his residential area and the workplace."

He added, "House to house survey, line listing, fogging, cleaning was undertaken with the help of municipality. 22 samples of his close contacts, who were symptomatic, were sent to King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow for testing."

He added, "House to house survey, line listing, fogging, cleaning was undertaken with the help of municipality. 22 samples of his close contacts, who were symptomatic, were sent to King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow for testing."

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Rickshaw puller approaches cops after receiving IT noti ...

Premium

Brent oil holds above $85 as Saudi Arabia vows caution ...

Premium

PM Modi to leave on 29 Oct for G20, UN climate meets

Premium

CM Adityanath says phase of COVID-19 pandemic is almost ...

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Rickshaw puller approaches cops after receiving IT noti ...

Premium

Brent oil holds above $85 as Saudi Arabia vows caution ...

Premium

PM Modi to leave on 29 Oct for G20, UN climate meets

Premium

CM Adityanath says phase of COVID-19 pandemic is almost ...

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!