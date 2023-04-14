After discussions with private equity firm Kedaara Capital firm a few months ago, SoftBank-backed FirstCry has also started talks with sovereign funds to allow some of its shareholders to sell a stake in the company at a valuation of around $3 billion, according to a news report published by The Economic Times.

People familiar with the matter also informed the publication that the discussions regarding this deal are still in the early stages and the funding is being prepped as a pre-IPO round. Around $100 million worth of secondary share sales is expected to be formalized.

Speaking to The Economic Times, the person on the condition of anonymity said that talks are ongoing, but the deal is yet to be finalized.

“Middle Eastern sovereigns and some pension funds may come on board in this share sale. Deal contours can also change as discussions move forward in this regard," they said.

They also stated that Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank which is the largest shareholder of FirstCry is likely to sell a part of its 29% holding if the deal takes place in the future.

In addition, the ET report said that the kids' products retailer may also bring in additional domestic capital which can shore up local ownership in the company. However, SoftBank did not respond to a request for a comment on the deal.

Meanwhile, a First Cry subsidiary ‘Globalbees’ has also come up with a new business line that focuses on obtaining licenses from top foreign brands in two segments including consumer durables and appliances.

In short, these licenses grant exclusive rights to Globalbees for selling these brands' products in India--online and offline. A total of 10 brands including Anker from the US and China, K Mart from Australia, and Kuvings and Coway from South Korea have already signed up.