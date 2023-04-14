Firstcry in talks for deal with sovereign funds at $3 bn valuation2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:37 AM IST
Apart from sovereign funds, FirstCry can also bring in domestic capital to shore up local ownership in the company.
After discussions with private equity firm Kedaara Capital firm a few months ago, SoftBank-backed FirstCry has also started talks with sovereign funds to allow some of its shareholders to sell a stake in the company at a valuation of around $3 billion, according to a news report published by The Economic Times.
