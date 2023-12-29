Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first two Amrit Bharat Express trains tomorrow, December 30 from the temple town ‘Ayodhya’. Railway officials said these trains are equipped with the latest technology to ensure that passengers do not feel any jerk at any point of the journey.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently inspected the train at the New Delhi railway station and said the Amrit Bharat Express has a special type of coupler called semi-permanent coupler which negates the jerk effect.

Amrit Bharat Express trains inauguration: 5 things we know so far

1) These ‘jerk-free’ trains will run between Darbhanga in Bihar and Anand Vihar in Delhi via Ayodhya, and Malda Town in West Bengal, and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminus in Bengaluru, PTI reported.

2) With the help of semi-coupler technology, a unique innovation in train operations, Amrit Bharat trains offer a smooth journey across various destinations running at a maximum speed of 130 km. This technology helps join two coaches in such a way that it negates the jerk effect when the train starts and stops.

3) The minimum ticket price to travel on Amrit Bharat Express trains for a destination within one km to 50 km is ₹35, exclusive of the reservation fee and other charges. "If we compare the fares for these two classes -- second and sleeper -- with other currently-running mail or express trains, Amrit Bharat's fare is 15 to 17 percent higher," a railway official said.

4) Concessional tickets and tickets against free complimentary passes that are not reimbursed shall not be admissible in these trains, the official said, adding that the eligibility of Privilege Passes, PTOs (privilege ticket order), Duty Passes, etc. for railway employees shall be at par with eligibility in mail/express.

5) The Amrit Bharat trains with LHB coach-based push-pull arrangement have certain special features, such as "horizontal sliding windows, semi-permanent coupler between the coaches, dust-sealed wider gangways, an aerosol-based fire suppression system in toilets and electrical cubicles, an emergency disaster management light, floor guide fluorescent strips, bench-type design for LWS coaches, segregation of reserved and unreserved coaches (with sliding doors), etc."

(With inputs from agencies)

