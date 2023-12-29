First-ever Amrit Bharat Express inauguration in Ayodhya. 5 things we know about the ‘jerk-free’ trains
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first two Amrit Bharat Express trains from Ayodhya, equipped with jerk-free technology.
Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first two Amrit Bharat Express trains tomorrow, December 30 from the temple town ‘Ayodhya’. Railway officials said these trains are equipped with the latest technology to ensure that passengers do not feel any jerk at any point of the journey.