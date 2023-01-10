First-year premium for life insurers up nearly 10% in December1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Compared to December 2021, all the 24 life insurers had a collective new business premium income of ₹24,466 crore in the same month.
New Delhi: New business premium income of India’s life insurance companies increased by 9.7% to ₹26,838 crore in December, according to a report by Care Edge Ratings.