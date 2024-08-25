First-year TISS student from Lucknow found dead at Mumbai home after returning from party; investigation underway

Written By Arshdeep kaur
Published25 Aug 2024, 09:55 PM IST
A student at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Anurag Jaiswal, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on Saturday. According to a report by NDTV, Jaiswal had returned from a party the previous night.

Jaiswal was reportedly a student of the Human Resource program at the institution. He had gone to a party in Vashi and gotten inebriated.

He did not wake up on Saturday morning and was rushed to the hospital.

The report said that there were 150 students at the party. Citing sources, it added that he was drinking "a lot" of alcohol at the party.

It was earlier said that there may be a ragging angle to the story. But the police said it had ruled out the possibility after talking to the roommates.

The police also said that he was "unwell" after returning from the party.

The NDTV report also said that Jaiswal's parents have been informed about the incident. They have asked the police to conduct a postmortem only after they arrive in Mumbai.

The police have filed an accidental death report and are investigating the same.

Following the incident, TISS expressed their sorrow on the student's death.

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing away of Anurag Jaiswal, first year student of HRM&LR of TISS Mumbai," the post read.

"We are with Anurag’s family at this heartbreaking time and our thoughts and prayers will always be with the Anurag's family," it added.

TISS was also in the news earlier this week after it banned the left-leaning Progressive Students Forum (PSF-TISS) for engaging in activities that "obstruct the institute's function and defame it".

Later, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) supported its ideological rival and said that the ban was "irrational".

Established in 1936 as the Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work, it was renamed TISS in 1944.

First Published:25 Aug 2024, 09:55 PM IST
