India Apr-Oct fiscal deficit tops full-year's budgeted target at 119%

NEW DELHI : NEW DELHI: India's fiscal deficit for April-October touched a massive ₹9.53 trillion, accounting for 119.7% of the full-year budgeted target, as tax collections remained under pressure because of the covid-induced crises.

In the year-ago period, fiscal deficit was at ₹7.96 trillion or 102.4% of the amount budgeted.

Revenue receipts were at ₹6.71 trillion or 34.2% of the budgeted target during the period compared with 46.2% last year. Total expenditure was at ₹16.61 trillion or 54.6% of the budgeted estimate, less than 59.4% a year ago, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Friday.

The Centre has retained this year's fiscal deficit target at 3.5% of GDP but experts believe it will be higher at 7.5-9.25%.

Experts said while the fiscal deficit number is disappointing, it is on expected lines. CARE Ratings’ chief economist Madan Sabnavis said revenue has taken a hit as collections have been lower for tax, non-tax, and non-debt capital receipts. “For tax receipts there is less control as it is based on the state of the economy. All taxes except excise are lower," he explained.

“We believe the deficits based on the expenditure allocations announced by the finance minister will double this amount taking the ratio of close to 9-9.25% for the year. Hence, while tax collections can increase in proportion to growth in the next 4 months, it may not be possible to recoup the losses in the first 7-8 months," he said.

ICRA’s Aditi Nayar expects the fiscal deficit to widen to Rs. 14.5 trillion or 7.7% of GDP (assuming contraction of 7.5% in the nominal GDP) in 2020-21. “With healthy inflows into small savings in the last few months, we do not foresee a further expansion in the government’s dated borrowing programme for FY2021," she added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via