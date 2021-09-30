Fiscal deficit at August-end at 31% of budget estimate

At the end of August, dividends and profits earned by the Centre at ₹1 trillion almost touched the full year target. However, receipts from disinvestment of stake in state-run companies at ₹8,369 crores at the end of August accounted for only 11% of the ₹75,000 crore target. There is no receipts from disinvestment of stake in financial institutions and public sector banks for which a ₹1 trillion target has been set.