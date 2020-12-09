Fiscal deficit fears won’t derail govt spending: FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she won’t let worries about a widening budget deficit stop her from spending more to help an economy that has entered an unprecedented recession.

The stimulus spending won’t be wound down in a hurry either, she said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.

The government and the central bank together have done a good balancing act, she said.

“For the present, I’m not going to allow the fiscal deficit number to worry me because there is a need, and a clear need, for me to spend the money," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman, who reviews government expenditure every fortnight, said she will push PSUs to accelerate spending. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month expanded a support package to 15% of the economy to rescue companies and save jobs amid the pandemic, adding to global stimulus that has touched $12 trillion.

Economists see the additional spending, along with falling tax revenue, pushing India’s budget gap wider to 8% of GDP in the current financial year, more than double the targeted 3.5%.

“As regards the coming year, we need to do an assessment," she said. “I’m not sure that I can immediately curtail expenditure. It will have to be a careful balance because the momentum that the economy gains should be sustained."

Sitharaman also lauded the Reserve Bank of India’s efforts in steering the bailout of Lakshmi Vilas Bank by allowing a local unit of Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings to buy the failed lender.

“That only sends the right message that Indian banking sector is being opened up," Sitharaman said.

LVB is one of two banks to be rescued this year as the nation’s financial industry reels from one disaster to the next. A shadow banking crisis in 2018 and now the pandemic-fuelled recession have hurt banks’ asset quality and capital, hampering their ability to lend.

To preserve stability of the financial system, the RBI took the rare step of arranging the bailout of Yes Bank by state and private-sector lenders in March, followed by DBS’s deal to buy LVB last month.

The government will also go ahead with privatizing a couple of state-run banks that have received cabinet approval, Sitharaman said.

“The government spending is important to bring the economy on track and globally, countries are following this route," said Deven Choksey, a strategist at KRChoksey Investment Managers in Mumbai.

“The markets are likely to remain flush with liquidity and we can worry about the deficit later," he said.

Countries that committed to stimulus spending as high as 20% of their GDP are now resorting to additional taxation, Sitharaman said, adding that the Modi government’s measures were working well for India, and helping fuel a recovery in the economy.

