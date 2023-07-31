Capex, tax devolution boost Q1 fiscal deficit

Capex, tax devolution boost Q1 fiscal deficit2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Capex rose to ₹2.78 trillion during the quarter, up from ₹1.75 trillion during the same period of the previous year.
Capex rose to ₹2.78 trillion during the quarter, up from ₹1.75 trillion during the same period of the previous year.
NEW DELHI :The government’s fiscal deficit in the first quarter of the current fiscal (FY24) widened to ₹4.51 trillion, or 25.3% of annual estimates, according to official data released on Monday.
NEW DELHI :The government’s fiscal deficit in the first quarter of the current fiscal (FY24) widened to ₹4.51 trillion, or 25.3% of annual estimates, according to official data released on Monday.
The fiscal deficit reported during the quarter ending on 30 June widened from 21.2% reported during the year-ago period.
The fiscal deficit reported during the quarter ending on 30 June widened from 21.2% reported during the year-ago period.
This was largely due to a sharp jump in capital expenditure and accelerated tax devolution to state governments, offsetting an increase in non-tax revenue, analysts said.
This was largely due to a sharp jump in capital expenditure and accelerated tax devolution to state governments, offsetting an increase in non-tax revenue, analysts said.
Capex rose to ₹2.78 trillion during the quarter, up from ₹1.75 trillion during the same period of the previous year.
Capex rose to ₹2.78 trillion during the quarter, up from ₹1.75 trillion during the same period of the previous year.
Total receipts during April-June of FY23 stood at ₹5.99 trillion, or 22.1% of annual estimates, of which tax receipts stood at ₹4.3 trillion, or 18.6% of annual estimates.
Total receipts during April-June of FY23 stood at ₹5.99 trillion, or 22.1% of annual estimates, of which tax receipts stood at ₹4.3 trillion, or 18.6% of annual estimates.
By comparison, total expenditure in the same quarter of FY24 rose to ₹10.5 trillion, or 23.3% of the annual estimates from ₹9.48 trillion a year ago.
By comparison, total expenditure in the same quarter of FY24 rose to ₹10.5 trillion, or 23.3% of the annual estimates from ₹9.48 trillion a year ago.
The Centre aims to bring down the fiscal deficit—the difference between the government’s income and spending—to 5.9% of gross domestic product during financial year 2024.
The Centre aims to bring down the fiscal deficit—the difference between the government’s income and spending—to 5.9% of gross domestic product during financial year 2024.
Aditi Nayar, chief economist and head of research and outreach at rating agency ICRA, put down the widening deficit to “a surge in capex and accelerated tax devolution to the state governments, offsetting the sharp jump in non-tax revenue."
Aditi Nayar, chief economist and head of research and outreach at rating agency ICRA, put down the widening deficit to “a surge in capex and accelerated tax devolution to the state governments, offsetting the sharp jump in non-tax revenue."
Nayar said the government had in July this year released an additional ₹72,900 crore as tax devolution, bringing the aggregate amount for this fiscal so far to ₹3.1 trillion, 54% higher than in April-July FY2023, and about 30% of the FY2024 budget estimates.
Nayar said the government had in July this year released an additional ₹72,900 crore as tax devolution, bringing the aggregate amount for this fiscal so far to ₹3.1 trillion, 54% higher than in April-July FY2023, and about 30% of the FY2024 budget estimates.
“To meet the latter, the government has to release ₹7.1 trillion to the states in the next eight months, which is 5% lower than the amount devolved in August-March in financial year 2023.
“To meet the latter, the government has to release ₹7.1 trillion to the states in the next eight months, which is 5% lower than the amount devolved in August-March in financial year 2023.
This would contain the incremental fiscal deficit in some of the ensuing months," Nayar added.
This would contain the incremental fiscal deficit in some of the ensuing months," Nayar added.
Earlier, in May 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved a transfer of ₹87,416 crore as dividend to the government for FY2023.
Earlier, in May 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved a transfer of ₹87,416 crore as dividend to the government for FY2023.
“While net tax revenue reported a contraction of 14%, non-tax revenue surged by 149% boosted by the RBI dividend, amidst a flattish revenue expenditure, and a 59% yer-on-year expansion in capex," Nayar added.
“While net tax revenue reported a contraction of 14%, non-tax revenue surged by 149% boosted by the RBI dividend, amidst a flattish revenue expenditure, and a 59% yer-on-year expansion in capex," Nayar added.
Of the total revenue expenditure, which stood at ₹7.72 trillion at the end of the June quarter of FY2024, ₹2.44 trillion was on account of interest payments and ₹87,035.14 crore went into subsidies.
Of the total revenue expenditure, which stood at ₹7.72 trillion at the end of the June quarter of FY2024, ₹2.44 trillion was on account of interest payments and ₹87,035.14 crore went into subsidies.