‘Fiscal discipline translates to stimulus’
Fiscal deficit at the end of November 2022 stood at 58.9% of the budget estimate, lower than the five-year moving average of 104.6% of budget estimate during the same period.
New Delhi: The fiscal discipline followed by the government lowers the cost of capital for all sections of society, freeing up resources for a future stimulus, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×