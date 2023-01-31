‘Fiscal discipline translates to stimulus’

“In reality, fiscal discipline translates into a fiscal stimulus for all sections of the economy through lower interest rates. As governments make their fiscal situations sustainable and stick to that path, the risk premium embedded in their interest rates comes down, thus lowering the cost of capital for all sections of society - on their educational loans, housing loans, car loans and business loans – and putting more money in their hands," the survey noted. The stimulus effect of fiscal deficit via diminishing risk-premium is likely greater for emerging economies than for advanced economies.

