Fiscal policy won’t be tied to debt-GDP ratio for now

The finance ministry may temporarily abandon targeting government debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio as the medium-term anchor for fiscal policy, limiting its focus on the glide path for fiscal deficit at least till FY26.

The government is of the view that it may be difficult to project a public debt-to-GDP ratio because there is no certainty about the growth trajectory given the pandemic’s economic impact.

The FY22 budget omits any talk about the government debt-to-GDP ratio even in the ‘Medium Term Fiscal Policy Cum Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement’, though the finance ministry, through an amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act in FY19, had included it as the key fiscal target, promising to bring it down to 60% of GDP by FY25.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech, gave a new fiscal consolidation path, but only to bring down fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP by FY26 from 6.8% budgeted for FY22.

“We hope to achieve the consolidation by, first, increasing the buoyancy of tax revenue through improved compliance and, second, by increased receipts from monetization of assets, including public sector enterprises and land," she said.

The 15th Finance Commission (FFC), chaired by N.K. Singh, has recommended bringing the public debt-to-GDP ratio down from 89.8% of GDP in FY21 to 85.7% of GDP in FY26. The commission has recommended the setting up of a high-powered inter-governmental group for crafting a new FRBM framework and overseeing its implementation.

“What should be the new structure of fiscal targeting is a matter to be discussed separately. The government will be coming with a proposal. We will either set up a small committee to draft the FRBM or do it internally. I doubt the amendments will happen in the current budget session," a senior finance ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

“Under the current circumstances, when projecting GDP has become tough, it is very difficult to make a projection for debt-to-GDP ratio when you have a state and central component in it. No reliable figure can be quoted," he said.

An email sent to a spokesperson for the finance ministry remained unanswered till press time.

The FFC said the debt-to-GDP ratio of the Union government is projected to increase substantially in 2020-21 on account of two factors--the estimated contraction of nominal GDP by 6% and the increase in the fiscal deficit-to-GDP ratio because of a sharp contraction in revenues amid heightened expenditure needs.

As GDP growth and revenues pick up in subsequent years, relieving the pressure on fiscal deficit, the debt-to-GDP ratio of the Union would gradually decline, it said.

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday projected median general government debt for all rated 135 sovereigns to rise by end-2021 to a record 62.6% of GDP from 49% at end-2019, reflecting increased public spending to deal with the covid-19 crisis.

“As economies rebound and the crisis abates, we forecast that by 2023, two-thirds of rated sovereigns will manage to at least stabilize government debt to GDP," S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Frank Gill said.

