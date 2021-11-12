NEW DELHI : India has rejected the revised draft text on World Trade Organization’s (WTO’s) proposed fishery subsidies agreement, saying it was not balanced and protects the interests of developed nations, while forcing developing countries to make fresh commitments to reduce the paltry subsidies they enjoy.

India has made its stand clear ahead of the crucial 12th ministerial meeting of the WTO. “India is seeking to restrict subsidies of advanced fishing countries, which have led to depletion of fishery resources. India also supports sustainable development of fishery resources. However, the way the current negotiation has happened has moved away from sustainability and the focus seems to be to maintain a standstill," a commerce ministry official said requesting anonymity.

“Advanced countries are trying to maintain their status and privileges. India and other developing countries are trying to point out the inequities and the unfair nature of the text, as well as secure their own interest in the negotiations. We want an agreement to happen but that should be balanced, equitable, fair and it should take care of the livelihood of small fishermen," the official said.

India insists that it needs to have policy space to develop its fishery sector and developed countries responsible for depleting fishing resources should pay upfront along the lines of ‘polluter pays’.

“We have also sought carve outs up to our exclusive economic zone (200 nautical miles) and transition periods that are sufficiently long duration. We have said special and differential treatment is required for developing and least developed countries not only to protect livelihoods of poor fishermen but also to address concerns over food security ," the official said.

India is not a major fishery subsidy provider. China, the EU and the US offer an annual fishery subsidy of $7.3 billion, $3.8 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively, India offered just $277 million subsidy in 2018 to small fishermen.

“For up to 12 nautical miles from India’s coastline, which is territorial water, no discipline should apply on subsidies as most are small fishermen and may not be able to put complicated systems in place. For 12-200 nautical miles, called exclusive economic zones, our view is there must be a carve out and a transition period of 25 years for low-income fishermen. However, the WTO’s revised text is proposing a two-year carve out till 12 nautical miles but nothing beyond that for developing countries," he said.

It is clear that distant water fishing is not sustainable without subsidies, the official said. “However, the text unfortunately is again in favour of distant water fishing nations. They should stop subsidies for at least 25 years so that the space left out is optimally utilized by developing countries and least developed countries to develop capacities and to have policy space. If they stop such subsidies, two-thirds of the problem will be resolved. At the same time, 25 years should be available to countries such as India that will be in a position to continue to subsidize in a sustainable manner without demonstrating obligations," he said.

“Those who have created capacity and given subsidy, they should not continue to retain all those privileges and expect that the developing and poor countries to cut subsidies. The text says if you can prove sustainability, you can fish anywhere in the world," he said.

