Home >News >India >'Fishy affair' on banks of Rupnarayan river

'Fishy affair' on banks of Rupnarayan river

IRCTC's hilsa tour will feature a culinary fiesta centred around the Hilsa.
1 min read . 07:44 PM IST PTI

the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation has organised a tour from Kolkata to Kolaghat for a gastronomical treat on the banks of Rupnarayan river, with unlimited supply of Hilsa

Monsoon ushers in relief from the hot and humid summers everywhere, and for Bengalis it also brings with it a silver lining on their plates in the form of the delectable Hilsa fish, usually savoured steamed, smoked, deep fried, or with mustard paste.

In an attempt to cash in on this fervent love for the seasonal delight, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has organised a daylong tour from Kolkata to Kolaghat for a gastronomical treat on the banks of Rupnarayan river, with unlimited supply of Hilsa, locally referred to as Ilish.

The first such day-trip will be held on July 25 with a maximum of 20 tourists, IRCTC eastern zonal head Debasish Chanda said.

"Visitors will be taken to the banks of Rupnarayan river in luxury mini buses, which will depart from Esplanade at 10.30 am. They will be offered a light snack during the travel," he said.

On reaching Kolaghat, which is around 75 km from here, each of them will be offered a welcome drink.

"A sumptuous lunch will be waiting for them, where various preparations of the silver-scaled fish will be on offer. The spread will include 'Ilish pulao' and 'Bhapa ilish' among other items," Chanda told PTI.

On the return journey, the visitors will also be given a tour of the Radha Madhav temple and author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's house at Deulti, he noted.

The trip will cost 2,999 per person, the IRCTC official said.

"As of now, we have zeroed in on four dates for conducting the tour -- July 25, August 8, August 22 and September 5," Chanda added.

