After much hue and cry has been made over a photo that showed a small insect in a meal served on a Vistara flight and is currently, trending on social media, aviation veteran Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor questioned the authenticity of the post.

On 14 October, the picture was shared by Twitter user Nikul Solanki. In his tweet, he uploaded two pictures, one of the idli sambar and another picture of Upma. The cockroach was found inside the Upma. Solanki also shared a picture of his boarding pass along with the tweet.

Small cockroach in air Vistara meal pic.twitter.com/YRfYOvr2Nk — NIKUL SOLANKI (@manikul008) October 14, 2022

After he posted his tweet, many twitter users blamed the airlines for such a service while some also found the image as fake.

However, Kapoor, who previously served as chief strategy and commercial officer of Vistara, questioned the authenticity of a picture by saying the picture was posted a month after the alleged incident occurred and doubts that it screams "fishy" and could be a “hit job"

Photo of a supposed cockroach in airline meal doing the rounds on Twitter. Posted by someone with just 3 followers, no other posts, and 2 months after the flight. Screams "fishy". Media, please do some basic checks before taking such posts at face value. This is a hit-job. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) October 15, 2022

On Friday, Nikul Solanki shared three identical tweets in quick succession.

After the tweet was shared on Twitter, Vistara responded to the passenger's complaint in a matter of 10 minutes. The airline asked Solanki to send details of his flight to look into the matter and address it at the earliest.

Replying in a tweet, it wrote, "Hello Nikul, all our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in mind. Please send us your flight details over DM so we can look into the matter and address it at the earliest. Thank you."