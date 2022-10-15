‘Fishy’: Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on photo of cockroach in Vistara meal

‘Fishy’: Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on photo of cockroach in Vistara meal1 min read . 06:00 PM IST
- The complainant uploaded two pictures, one of the idli sambar and another picture of Upma
- The cockroach was found inside the Upma
After much hue and cry has been made over a photo that showed a small insect in a meal served on a Vistara flight and is currently, trending on social media, aviation veteran Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor questioned the authenticity of the post.
After much hue and cry has been made over a photo that showed a small insect in a meal served on a Vistara flight and is currently, trending on social media, aviation veteran Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor questioned the authenticity of the post.
On 14 October, the picture was shared by Twitter user Nikul Solanki. In his tweet, he uploaded two pictures, one of the idli sambar and another picture of Upma. The cockroach was found inside the Upma. Solanki also shared a picture of his boarding pass along with the tweet.
On 14 October, the picture was shared by Twitter user Nikul Solanki. In his tweet, he uploaded two pictures, one of the idli sambar and another picture of Upma. The cockroach was found inside the Upma. Solanki also shared a picture of his boarding pass along with the tweet.
After he posted his tweet, many twitter users blamed the airlines for such a service while some also found the image as fake.
After he posted his tweet, many twitter users blamed the airlines for such a service while some also found the image as fake.
However, Kapoor, who previously served as chief strategy and commercial officer of Vistara, questioned the authenticity of a picture by saying the picture was posted a month after the alleged incident occurred and doubts that it screams "fishy" and could be a “hit job"
However, Kapoor, who previously served as chief strategy and commercial officer of Vistara, questioned the authenticity of a picture by saying the picture was posted a month after the alleged incident occurred and doubts that it screams "fishy" and could be a “hit job"
On Friday, Nikul Solanki shared three identical tweets in quick succession.
On Friday, Nikul Solanki shared three identical tweets in quick succession.
After the tweet was shared on Twitter, Vistara responded to the passenger's complaint in a matter of 10 minutes. The airline asked Solanki to send details of his flight to look into the matter and address it at the earliest.
After the tweet was shared on Twitter, Vistara responded to the passenger's complaint in a matter of 10 minutes. The airline asked Solanki to send details of his flight to look into the matter and address it at the earliest.
Replying in a tweet, it wrote, "Hello Nikul, all our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in mind. Please send us your flight details over DM so we can look into the matter and address it at the earliest. Thank you."
Replying in a tweet, it wrote, "Hello Nikul, all our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in mind. Please send us your flight details over DM so we can look into the matter and address it at the earliest. Thank you."