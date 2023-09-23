Fist fight breaks out in Delhi store over delay in supply of iPhone 15 | Watch

The official sales of iPhone 15 started on Friday with Apple enthusiasts thronging to their nearby stores to buy the latest model of iPhones. iPhone 15 series was released on 12 September and unlike previous launches this time the phones were available in India on the same date as other countries. However, the experience of purchasing the new iPhone 15 was not the same for everyone as a fistfight broke out in a store in Delhi's Kamla Nagar after an alleged delay in supplying the iPhone 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brawl broke out between the customers and mobile shop employees and the video of the fight is doing rounds on social media. Delhi Police has also initiated legal action against the accused customers.

The craze to buy the latest Apple iPhone 15 series and Apple Watch was visible on the first day of sale as people waited for hours in long queues to get their iPhones. Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurated two official Apple stores in India- one at Apple BKC, Mumbai, and one at Apple Saket in Delhi and on the first day of sales people traveled from different cities to buy iPhone 15 from these stores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Get iPhone 15 for less than 40,000 The current price of the iPhone 15 stands at ₹79,900, but if you happen to possess an HDFC card, India iStore has an enticing deal in store for you. They're offering an immediate cashback of ₹5,000, effectively reducing the iPhone 15's net cost to ₹74,900. Furthermore, if you happen to own either an iPhone 13 or an iPhone 14, you're eligible for a potential exchange value of up to ₹37,000. To ascertain the precise trade-in value for your previous phone, you can simply follow the Cashify link provided within the Trade-In option.

However, it's important to note that your old phone must be in impeccable working order, devoid of any blemishes or damage to the device. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

