Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur cycled along with Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal as part of the Fit India challenge on Saturday. Thakur flagged off a bicycle rally in Kharoo, Leh as part of the Fit India challenge under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Thakur, in a tweet, wrote, "Get up! Go for a run, jog, or cycle! 11,000 ft Leh, Ladakh With the young and energetic MP Sh @jtnladakh Ji and the people of the Leh this morning! Btw have you checked your fitness score on the Fit India Mobile App?

Fit India movement was launched by the Centre on August 29, 2019, to promote fitness in the country. The mission of the movement is to bring about behavioural changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle.

This year, on the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement, union sports minister Thakur launched the Fit India Mobile Application. The Fit India App is free and available in English and Hindi on both the Android and the iOS platforms and has been developed keeping in mind that it works even on basic smartphones.

