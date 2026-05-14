Consistent with the Prime Minister's objective to encourage the Fit India Mission, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has instructed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to scrap the access charges until 10:00 AM for early strollers at DDA grounds, lawns and historic locations where access passes are currently being billed.

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The grounds and locations included under this programme are Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Baansera, Asita, Kranti Udhyan, Vatika, Atal Sadbhavana Park, Vasudev Ghat, Vaishnavi Park, DDA Green at Sector 16-D Dwarka, Amrut Bio-Diversity Park, Lala Hardayal Park (Jasola) and Smriti Van (Narela).

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why has the DDA decided to scrap morning entry fees at Delhi parks? ⌵ The Delhi Lieutenant Governor has directed the DDA to remove access charges until 10:00 AM for early visitors to DDA grounds, lawns, and heritage sites. This decision aligns with the Prime Minister's goal to promote the Fit India Mission and encourage more people to engage in outdoor fitness activities. 2 Which DDA parks and heritage sites will no longer charge morning entry fees? ⌵ The DDA grounds and locations that will have their morning entry fees scrapped include Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Baansera, Asita, Kranti Udhyan, Vatika, Atal Sadbhavana Park, Vasudev Ghat, Vaishnavi Park, DDA Green at Sector 16-D Dwarka, Amrut Bio-Diversity Park, Lala Hardayal Park (Jasola), and Smriti Van (Narela). 3 How does the DDA manage green spaces in Delhi? ⌵ The DDA oversees more than 16,000 acres of green assets across Delhi, encompassing over 700 grounds, ecological zones, urban forests, district parks, and community plots. They are committed to maintaining these areas to ensure public access to greenery and promote community health. 4 What is the broader objective behind encouraging fitness and reduced vehicle use? ⌵ The broader objective is to foster a habit of health and wellness throughout the city by encouraging wholesome outdoor pursuits and reducing reliance on personal vehicles. This aligns with national initiatives to promote a healthier lifestyle and conserve resources. 5 How are government bodies promoting energy conservation and reduced travel? ⌵ Following the Prime Minister's appeal, various government bodies are encouraging work-from-home, reducing foreign travel, suspending major events, and limiting official vehicle usage. Some are also promoting public transport, carpooling, and voluntary 'no-vehicle days'.

The resolution has been reached to offer aid to early strollers, runners and fitness fans, while fostering broader social involvement in wholesome outside pursuits and advancing a habit of health and wellness throughout the town.

DDA oversees 16,000 acres of leafy assets across capital city All DDA grounds will remain accessible free of charge to the public.

DDA remains dedicated to building and preserving accessible, lively and green public areas throughout Delhi for the advantage of all residents.

DDA oversees over 16,000 acres of leafy assets, involving more than 700 grounds, biological zones, town woods, district grounds and local plots. These areas serve a crucial part in preserving natural equilibrium, fostering communal health and ensuring shared entry to greenery throughout the town.

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Previously, on Wednesday, Sandhu headed a session with the DDA executives on the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Framework to spread Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objective of "Walk-to-Work" neighbourhoods throughout Delhi.

Transformative policy In a post on X, the LG hailed it as a "transformative policy," stating that it will redefine Delhi's "urban landscape and skyline."

He said that the vision involves reducing congestion, improving urban mobility and expanding affordable housing. The LG affirmed that the initiative will promote development of the national capital with due care to PM Modi's Viksit Bharat approach and sustainability.

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Headed a session with @Official_DDA on the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Framework to bolster the objective of building "Walk-to-Work" neighbourhoods throughout Delhi.

Led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's objective for a #ViksitBharat, this evolving framework will reimagine Delhi's city scenery and horizon. By fostering high-volume, varied-use building near Metro and RRTS hubs, we seek to lower traffic, enhance city movement, and grow entry to cheap shelter. Building lively, unified station centers where residents can dwell, labor, and buy without reliance on personal motors will clear the path for a cleaner, more durable, and future-set #ViksitDilli," he said.

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India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Focus on fit India: Delhi LG Taranjit Sandhu directs DDA to scrap morning entry fees at parks, heritage sites