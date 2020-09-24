Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness influencers and citizens today during a nationwide " Fit India Dialogue " to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.

The online interaction will see participants sharing tips and anecdotes from their fitness journey and the prime minister expressing his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life, according to an official statement issued.

Cricketer Virat Kohli, model and avid runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and other fitness influencers will participate in the event.

Join our Honourable PM and me at the Fit India Dialogue, tomorrow at 12 PM IST. See you there 🙌🏼 #NewIndiaFitIndia pic.twitter.com/Vf5LyTljyR — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2020





"Join our Honourable PM and me at the Fit India Dialogue, tomorrow at 12 PM IST. See you there," Virat Kohli tweeted.

"Dal chawal ghee goes mainstream and I am excited to be a part of the #FitIndiaDialogue. Looking forward to a free wheeling chat with Hon. PM Narendra Modi ji and with fitness icons of India. Join us," Rujuta Diwekar tweeted.

Dal chawal ghee goes mainstream and i am excited to be a part of the #FitIndiaDialogue. Looking forward to a free wheeling chat with Hon. PM @narendramodi ji and with fitness icons of India. Join us.@FitIndiaOff @kheloindia @PMOIndia @Media_SAI https://t.co/95CoJ6UyCS — Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) September 23, 2020





Urging people to join the event, Modi tweeted, "Are you already a fitness aficionado? Do you intend to make fitness a part of your routine? Bringing to you, an interesting Fit India Dialogue to discuss aspects related to nutrition, physical health, mental well-being and more... See you on 24th at 12 noon!"

What is your own fitness Mantra?



Share your views on a specially created Open Forum on MyGov and do join the Fit India Dialogue on the 24th! #NewIndiaFitIndiahttps://t.co/QD6AQrqelR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020





The official statement said in times of COVID-19, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life, and this dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects of fitness, the statement said.

A brainchild of Modi, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another effort to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a fit nation.

"The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged, that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian's life, is being strengthened by this dialogue," it said.

