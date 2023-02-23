Fitch affirms Adani Transmission's restricted group notes at 'BBB-'; outlook stable
- The credit assessment of the restricted group reflects the project companies' availability-based revenue under a supportive regulatory framework, with low technical complexity, reflected in high availability levels and operating performance that we expect to remain stable, Fitch Ratings said
Global rating agency Fitch has affirmed the 'BBB-' ratings on the $400 million senior secured notes issued by the restricted group of India-based Adani Transmission Limited. The outlook is stable, according to the global rating agency.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×