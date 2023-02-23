Global rating agency Fitch has affirmed the 'BBB-' ratings on the $400 million senior secured notes issued by the restricted group of India-based Adani Transmission Limited. The outlook is stable, according to the global rating agency.

The restricted group (ATL RG1) includes six co-issuers – Barmer Power Transmission Service Limited, Chhattisgarh-WR Transmission Limited, Hadoti Power Transmission Service Limited, Raipur-Rajnandgaon-Warora Transmission Limited, Sipat Transmission Limited and Thar Power Transmission Service Limited - and one non-issuing SPV, Adani Transmission (Rajasthan) Ltd (ATRL).

The credit assessment of the restricted group reflects the project companies' availability-based revenue under a supportive regulatory framework, with low technical complexity, reflected in high availability levels and operating performance that we expect to remain stable, Fitch Ratings said.

However, according to the global rating agency, the project companies have longer-term residual exposure to inflation in light of the mismatch between the operating and maintenance (O&M) cost escalation rates and the largely unindexed revenue base.

The PPP-8, PPP-9 and PPP-10 projects are also exposed to heightened payment delay risks associated with long-term transmission customers in the Indian state of Rajasthan, which could result in increased working-capital requirements, it said in a statement.

“Fitch projects an average debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.48x, with a profile DSCR of 1.30x between the financial years ending March 2027 (FY27) and FY33 under our rating case," the statement read.

“The restricted group's financial profile is stronger than that commensurate with a 'BBB-' rating for this portfolio of assets, reflecting considerable rating headroom at the current level. The credit assessment is constrained by India's (BBB-/Stable) 'BBB-' Country Ceiling," Fitch noted.