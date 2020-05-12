Fitch affirms DIAL's long-term bond rating at BB+ with negative outlook

New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirmed Delhi International Airport Limited's (DIAL) long-term issuer default rating (IDR) and bond issue ratings at 'BB+' with a negative outlook.

"The negative outlook reflects the ongoing uncertainty over the timing and duration of the traffic shock and recovery triggered by the coronavirus pandemic," the rating agency said in a statement.

"A prolonged pandemic and nationwide lockdown, and further deterioration in the economy will reduce air passenger traffic, leading to lower aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue," it added.

According to Fitch, 'BB' ratings indicate an elevated vulnerability to default risk, particularly in the event of adverse changes in business or economic conditions over time; however, business or financial flexibility exists that supports the servicing of financial commitments.

"We currently assume a recovery from the traffic and revenue shock in the financial year ending March 2022 (FY22) as DIAL operates a strategic airport serving the country's national capital region and benefits from a high share of domestic traffic, with greater resilience," Fitch said.

"However, we will revise our rating case accordingly if the severity and duration of the outbreak are worse than our current expectations," it added.

As things stand, the Indian government has imposed a lockdown, which include grounding of flight and airport operations, since 25 March. The lockdown, which could be further extended, is currently slated to end on 17 May.

Moody's Investors Service had in March downgraded Delhi International Airport Ltd's (DIAL's) corporate family rating and senior secured ratings to Ba3 from Ba2. Moody's also downgraded DIAL's baseline credit assessment to Ba3 from Ba2.

"The downgrade to Ba3 reflects our expectation of a sharp decline in passenger and aircraft traffic at Delhi Airport in the coming months and the uncertainty over the timing and extent of a recovery, which coincides with increased debt issuance as the airport enters the peak stage of its ₹9,800 crore expansion project," Moody's had said in a statement.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) is a joint venture, formed as a consortium between GMR Group (54%), Airports Authority of India (26%), and Fraport AG and Eraman Malaysia (10% each).

