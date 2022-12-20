Fitch affirms India at 'BBB-' with stable outlook

Fitch affirms India at 'BBB-' with stable outlook1 min read . 09:48 PM IST
Fitch has forecast GDP growth of 7 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2023
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday affirms India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-', with stable outlook, saying the rating derives strengths from the country's robust growth outlook and still-resilient external finances.
"India is somewhat insulated from the gloomy global outlook in 2023, given its modest reliance on external demand," Fitch said.
"We expect declining exports, heightened uncertainty and higher interest rates to slow growth to 6.2% in FY24," it added.
It said India's robust medium-term growth outlook is a key supporting factor for the rating. A clear improvement in corporate and bank balance sheets, which were under strain prior to the pandemic, is likely to facilitate a steady acceleration in investment in the coming years.
Nevertheless, risks remain given dynamics in labour force participation, the lagging rural sector recovery, and uneven reform implementation record, Fitch added.
Fitch has forecast GDP growth of 7 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2023 (FY23).
"India is somewhat insulated from the gloomy global outlook in 2023, given its modest reliance on external demand. Nevertheless, we expect declining exports, heightened uncertainty and higher interest rates to slow growth to 6.2 per cent in FY24," it noted.
"We expect a gradual narrowing of the general government deficit to 9.2% of GDP in FY24 and 8.7% in FY25 on the back of continued declines in central government deficits. We forecast the central government to set a 6.0% of GDP deficit target in its upcoming budget and to retain its 4.5% FY26 target, though we believe this may be difficult to achieve," Fitch added.
