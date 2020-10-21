Fitch affirms Kerala’s rating at BB with stable outlook

Kerala leads other Indian states in demographic and human development indicators relating to health, education, and gender equality, and spends considerably on socio-economic programmes. “Total expenditure rose at a FY15-FY19 CAGR of 11.8%, in line with the 12.5% CAGR of total revenue growth, showing robust control over expenditure under a balanced budget. Capex only accounted for 8% of total expenditure in FY19, despite a faster 18.2% FY15-FY19 CAGR against operating expenditure growth of 10.2%, as the state intends to boost infrastructure development," the rating agency said.