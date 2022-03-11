Fitch assessing uncertainty before finalizing ratings action for India

Government borrowing needs are set to remain high on the back of sustained large fiscal deficits. The cost of financing these deficits has risen over the past several months and is likely to see continued pressure amid our expectations for gradual policy tightening by the RBI and heightened global financial market volatility, although compared to peers India is somewhat more insulated from global markets. Rising financing costs would present risks to the rating as India already has a high-interest burden compared to peers and adds to challenges for the government debt trajectory.