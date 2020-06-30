Home >News >India >Fitch cuts India growth projection to 8% for FY22

NEW DELHI : Fitch Ratings on Tuesday cut India's growth forecast for 2021-22 fiscal to 8% from 9.5% projected last month.

It, however, retained its projection of Indian economy contracting by 5% in the current fiscal.

Indian economic growth stood at an estimated 4.2% in 2019-20.

In its June update of Global Economic Outlook, Fitch projected Indian economy to grow 5.5% in 2022-23.

"In India, where authorities imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns globally to try to halt the spread of the virus, measures are being relaxed only very gradually; with a limited policy easing response and ongoing financial sector fragilities, we have pared our 2021 forecast to 8% from 9.5% in the previous GEO," Fitch said.

In May update to the outlook, Fitch had projected 9.5% growth in 2021-22.

S&P has forecast a 5% contraction in the fiscal year starting April, and the growth to recover to 8.5% next fiscal.

Moody's expects India's real GDP to contract by 4% in fiscal 2020 due to the shock from the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdown measures, followed by 8.7% growth in fiscal 2021 and closer to 6% thereafter.

