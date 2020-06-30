Fitch cuts India growth projection to 8% for FY22

Fitch cuts India growth projection to 8% for FY221 min read . 06:14 PM IST
- Fitch Ratings today cut India's growth forecast for 2021-22 fiscal to 8% from 9.5% projected last month
- Indian economic growth stood at an estimated 4.2% in 2019-20
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Fitch Ratings on Tuesday cut India's growth forecast for 2021-22 fiscal to 8% from 9.5% projected last month.
Fitch Ratings on Tuesday cut India's growth forecast for 2021-22 fiscal to 8% from 9.5% projected last month.
It, however, retained its projection of Indian economy contracting by 5% in the current fiscal.
It, however, retained its projection of Indian economy contracting by 5% in the current fiscal.
Indian economic growth stood at an estimated 4.2% in 2019-20.
In its June update of Global Economic Outlook, Fitch projected Indian economy to grow 5.5% in 2022-23.
"In India, where authorities imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns globally to try to halt the spread of the virus, measures are being relaxed only very gradually; with a limited policy easing response and ongoing financial sector fragilities, we have pared our 2021 forecast to 8% from 9.5% in the previous GEO," Fitch said.
In May update to the outlook, Fitch had projected 9.5% growth in 2021-22.
S&P has forecast a 5% contraction in the fiscal year starting April, and the growth to recover to 8.5% next fiscal.
Moody's expects India's real GDP to contract by 4% in fiscal 2020 due to the shock from the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdown measures, followed by 8.7% growth in fiscal 2021 and closer to 6% thereafter.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated