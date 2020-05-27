Fitch joins the bandwagon, sees India’s GDP contract 5% in FY21

Fitch now expects Eurozone GDP to fall by 8.2% in 2020 compared to a contraction of 7.0% in its previous GEO. “This reflects incoming data that point to larger-than-anticipated falls in activity in France, Italy and Spain amid lockdowns that were more stringent than those in some other countries," it said. Forecasts for 2020 GDP growth for China, the US and Japan are unchanged since late April at 0.7%, -5.6% and -5.0%, respectively.