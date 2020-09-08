Home >News >India >Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 10.5% this fiscal
India's GDP shrank by a staggering 24 per cent year-on-year amid the imposition of one of the most stringent global nationwide lockdown. (Bloomberg)
India's GDP shrank by a staggering 24 per cent year-on-year amid the imposition of one of the most stringent global nationwide lockdown. (Bloomberg)

Fitch projects Indian economy to contract 10.5% this fiscal

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2020, 10:56 AM IST PTI

  • India's GDP shrank by a staggering 24 per cent year-on-year amid the imposition of one of the most stringent global nationwide lockdown
  • India recorded one of the sharpest gross domestic product (GDP) contractions in the world in April-June.

NEW DELHI : Fitch Ratings on Tuesday projected a massive 10.5 per cent contraction of India's economy in the current financial year.

India recorded one of the sharpest gross domestic product (GDP) contractions in the world in April-June.

India's GDP shrank by a staggering 24 per cent year-on-year amid the imposition of one of the most stringent global nationwide lockdown.

"GDP should rebound strongly in 3Q20 (October-December) amid a re-opening of the economy, but there are signs that the recovery has been sluggish and uneven," Fitch said.

"We have slashed our GDP forecast for this fiscal year to (-) 10.5 per cent, a huge revision of (-) 5pp compared to the June Global Economic Outlook (GEO)," it said.

Fitch had earlier projected India's GDP to contract 5 per cent this fiscal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
People take elevators at a shopping building in Tokyo. (AP)

Japan's economy shrinks 28% in 2Q, worse than 1st estimate

2 min read . 08:10 AM IST
GAIL says the loan is for a 15-year tenure. Photo: Mint

GAIL's weaker EBIT highlights US LNG price risks: Fitch Ratings

3 min read . 24 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout