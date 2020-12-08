Fitch Ratings sees limited upside to India’s gross domestic product

Fitch Solutions, a sister organization of Fitch Ratings, in a separate note released on Tuesday said it expects Indian economy to contract 8.6% in FY21. It expects the festive boost to the economy to wane after November and India’s economic recovery momentum may slow thereafter. “With revenue constraints limiting scope for fiscal stimulus spending, monetary stimulus will have to do the heavy lifting over FY22 to drive India’s recovery. We flag that although we forecast a 9.5% real GDP growth in FY22, much of this will be due to low base effects in FY21, and that economic fundamentals in India will remain weak in FY22. More needs to be done by the authorities to encourage loan disbursements, especially during the ongoing economic crisis when lending risk is higher, although loan demand is likely to only recover when the economic outlook improves," it added.