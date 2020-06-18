Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Fitch revises India's outlook to negative, affirms ratings at BBB-
The coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened India's growth outlook for this year: Fitch

Fitch revises India's outlook to negative, affirms ratings at BBB-

1 min read . 10:40 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Fitch expects India's economic activity to contract by 5% in the fiscal year ending March 2021 (FY21) from the strict lockdown measures before rebounding by 9.5% in FY22

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on India's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to negative from stable and affirmed the rating at 'BBB-'.

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on India's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to negative from stable and affirmed the rating at 'BBB-'.

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened India's growth outlook for this year and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden, Fitch said.

The coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened India's growth outlook for this year and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden, Fitch said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Fitch expects India's economic activity to contract by 5% in the fiscal year ending March 2021 (FY21) from the strict lockdown measures imposed since 25 March 2020, before rebounding by 9.5% in FY22, mainly driven by a low-base effect.

"Our forecasts are subject to considerable risks due to the continued acceleration in the number of new COVID-19 cases as the lockdown is eased gradually. It remains to be seen whether India can return to sustained growth rates of 6% to 7% as we previously estimated, depending on the lasting impact of the pandemic, particularly in the financial sector," the ratings agency said in a statement.

Earlier this month, another rating agency, Moody’s Investors Service had downgraded India’s credit rating to a notch above junk, citing a prolonged period of slow growth in Asia’s third-largest economy, rising debt and persistent stress in parts of the financial system.

Moody’s maintained a negative outlook for the new sovereign rating, citing worsening government finances as the coronavirus continues to hurt the economy.

However, later S&P affirmed its rating on India’s long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit at the lowest investment-grade level and retained its stable outlook on the economy. (With Agency Inputs)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated