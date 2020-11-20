Fitch says India's reforms could support medium-term growth

Ratings agency Fitch has said that economic reforms in India could support the country's medium-term growth.

Fitch expects Indian government to undertake more reform measures over next few years and while it also expects reforms to also take place at state-level.

Foreign brokerage Goldman Sachs earlier this week upgraded its India GDP forecast to a contraction of 10.3% in FY21, as against its earlier estimate of a negative growth of 14.8%. The Reserve Bank expects India's GDP to contract by 9.5% is in the ongoing fiscal because of the impact suffered by the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The GDP will stage an impressive recovery in FY22, with a growth of 13% on the low base and benefits of the vaccine, Goldman Sachs.

"There is still a high degree of uncertainty around the outlook - and growth could significantly overshoot or undershoot these forecasts - depending on the course taken by the virus and vaccine-related developments in the coming year," it said.

A meaningful rebound in economic activity will happen from 2021 itself, it said, adding that consumer-facing services sectors will stage a faster recovery.

Moody's Investors Service had also earlier this week upped India's growth forecast to (-) 10.6% for the current fiscal, from its earlier estimate of (-) 11.5% saying the latest stimulus prioritises manufacturing and job creation, and shifts focus to longer-term growth.

Last week, the government announced a new fiscal package amounting to around ₹2.7 lakh crore, which included production-linked incentive scheme for manufacturing units and enhanced credit guarantee programme for small businesses.

Moody's said the latest measures aim to increase the competitiveness of India's manufacturing sector and create jobs, while supporting infrastructure investment and is "credit positive" as it presents potential upside to growth forecasts.

