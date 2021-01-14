Fitch sees covid-19 adversely impacting India's medium-term growth trajectory

The rating agency said even though government has pre-ordered 1.6 billion doses of vaccines, including 500 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, it seems likely that the vaccine rollout over the next 12 months will not reach the majority of the population given the huge logistical and distribution challenges. “The rollout of the vaccine will require unprecedented cooperation among manufacturers, governments, cargo operators and ground workers. Against this backdrop, regional shutdowns are possible in the next few months. A key downside risk to our scenario is a significantly slower rollout of the vaccine than we expect," it added.