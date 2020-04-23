Fitch slashes India growth forecast yet again, pegs it at 0.8% for FY21

NEW DELHI: Fitch Ratings on Thursday slashed its FY21 growth forecast for India to 0.8% from 2% projected barely three weeks ago holding that the depth of the global recession appears to be more severe.

The rating agency said economic collapse is being repeated globally and a notable feature of its latest update is sharp further downward revisions to GDP forecasts for emerging markets. “Falling commodity prices, capital outflows, and more-limited policy flexibility are exacerbating the impact of domestic virus-containment measures. With both China and India now expected to experience sub-1% growth, we expect an outright contraction in EM GDP in 2020, a development unprecedented since at least the 1980s," it added.

China’s economy is projected to grow at 0.7% in 2020.

The International Monetary Fund expects India to grow at 1.9% in 2020-21 while the World Bank has projected India’s growth at 1.5-4% during the same period.

Fitch Ratings now expects world GDP to contract by 3.9% in 2020 against 1.9% estimated earlier, a recession of “unprecedented depth in the post-war period".

For India, Fitch said consumer spending will decline to 0.3% in FY21 from 5.5% in FY20 while fixed investment will contract by 3.5% in FY21 from 1.5% decline in FY20. While retail inflation is expected to decelerate to 3.8% for FY21, rupee exchange rate against dollar is pegged at ₹78 by end 2020.