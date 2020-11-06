Fitch Solutions lowers India's FY21 fiscal deficit estimate to 7.8% from 8.2%

NEW DELHI: Fitch Solutions, an affiliate of Fitch Ratings, on Friday revised downward its estimate for India's fiscal deficit to 7.8% of GDP for FY21 from 8.2% projected earlier, anticipating higher revenue receipts and lower government spending.

“This was mainly driven by a strong recovery in tax revenues during Q2FY21, which suggests a faster than previously anticipated path of recovery for fiscal receipts over the fiscal year. That said, we maintain our view for FY21 receipts to be lower relative to FY20," Fitch said in a report.

"Meanwhile, we have also revised our outlook for central government expenditures to come in slightly below budget projections, revenue constraints will likely see some winding down of fiscal spending on a year-on-year basis over the second half of FY21," it said.

The rating agency expects India’s economy to contract by 10.5% in the year ending March 2021 and growth to rebound to 11% in FY22, even as output in early 2022 will still be 16% lower than under its pre-coronavirus forecasts.

Fitch Solutions now expects central government's revenues to decline 18.2% in FY21 from 18.4% estimated earlier. “The rebound confirms our view for an improvement in the revenue outlook following the lifting of most nationwide movement restrictions from July. Accordingly, we expect this recovery to continue over the second half of FY21 and for quarterly total receipts to almost match FY20 levels by the final quarter," it added.

Data released by the Controller General of Accounts last week showed that government exhausted 115% of its budgeted fiscal deficit of FY21 by September as revenue receipts fell 32.5% even as capital expenditure contracted 11.6% during the first half of the fiscal. The fall in capex signaling underutilization of allocated funds is baffling as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month allocated ₹25000 additional spending on roads, defence infrastructure, water supply, urban development, defence infrastructure and domestically produced capital equipment to aid economic recovery.

Fitch Solutions also revised its outlook for central government expenditures to rise by only 12.1% in FY21, versus 12.7% previously as projected in the FY21 Union Budget. According to CGA data, total expenditures fell by 18.7% to ₹6,634 billion in September quarter FY21, from ₹8,159 billion in the first quarter.

“Given that total receipts in FY21 will most likely be lower than FY20, we expect revenue constraints to force the government to rein in spending in the second half of FY21. However, we maintain our view that rural spending will be a key area of public expenditure, given that rural areas tend to have the lowest wages and are likely to be hit harder by the ongoing economic crisis," it added. "We also cannot rule out further fiscal stimulus announcements, although with revenue being constrained, we are not expecting any forthcoming stimulus to be substantial."

