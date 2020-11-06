Fitch Solutions lowers India's FY21 fiscal deficit estimate to 7.8% from 8.2%

“Given that total receipts in FY21 will most likely be lower than FY20, we expect revenue constraints to force the government to rein in spending in the second half of FY21. However, we maintain our view that rural spending will be a key area of public expenditure, given that rural areas tend to have the lowest wages and are likely to be hit harder by the ongoing economic crisis," it added. "We also cannot rule out further fiscal stimulus announcements, although with revenue being constrained, we are not expecting any forthcoming stimulus to be substantial."