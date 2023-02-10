Fitment panel to discuss cement GST reduction
- The industry is seeking a reduction in the tax rate on the construction material as it will help to lower the cost of projects.
New Delhi: A committee of central and state officers that reviews Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates will look into suggestions for tax rate cut on cement for the GST Council's consideration, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chairperson Vivek Johri said on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×