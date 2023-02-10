Fitment panel to discuss cement GST reduction

GST on cement in the highest slab of 28% is particularly an issue for individuals building homes as they do not get any tax credit for the GST paid on cement. As far as the industry is concerned, only in the case of under-construction properties, developers get credit for the taxes paid on raw materials, which helps to make taxation optimum and efficient on the sale of flats to consumers. In the case of construction completed properties on which there is no GST liability, the tax on raw materials get embedded into the property's price. All these consumers and the government's capital spending cause are likely to benefit from a rate cut.