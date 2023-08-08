FIU can share data with GSTN: minister

FIU can share data with GSTN: minister1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 01:05 AM IST
Pankaj Chaudhary said that FIU is enabled to share reports like cash transaction report and suspicious transaction report to GSTN for making them available to GST authorities, where such reports are found relevant for GST evasion
New Delhi: The government has recently issued an order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to enable the Director of Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU) to send various reports to Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the company that processes GST returns, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.