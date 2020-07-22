FIU to get PAN data from I-T dept to check large, suspicious cash transactions

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) is the nodal central agency that is authorised to obtain cash transaction reports (CTRs) from public and private sector banks every month and after analysing these, it forwards the suspicious or intriguing such reports to various law enforcement, investigative and intelligence agencies so that they can launch their individual probes to check possible instances of money laundering, tax evasion and terror financing that could have been perpetrated using the dubious cash.