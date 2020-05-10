NEW DELHI : Five pilots of Air India Ltd, who had recently operated cargo flights to China, tested positive for covid-19 during recent medical examination carried out by the airline for its crew before it began repatriating Indian citizens stranded abroad.

The pilots, who tested positive for covid-19, are all asymptomatic, a senior Air India official said, requesting anonymity.

"These pilots had cleared the covid-19 tests after arriving from China on 18 April. They, however, tested positive during the tests carried out before the repatriation flights, a few days ago, which they were slated to operate," the official said adding that the pilots had shown no symptoms of the covid-19 virus.

"These pilots have now been sent for home quarantine. They will join back once they are completely healed from the infection," the official added.

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson didn't offer comments.

During April, Air India had operated several cargo flights on its Boeing 787 fleet, to different Chinese cities like Shanghai, and Guangzhou, apart from Hong Kong.

The covid-19 pandemic, which originated in China, has claimed over 279,565 lives, while infecting millions of lives globally.

Air India is set to carry out several repatriation flights to foreign countries like the UK, the US, United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Singapore, Philippines, among others, under the 'Vande Bharat mission', to bring stranded Indians home, in the coming days.

Share Via