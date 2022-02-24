NEW DELHI : Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials have arrested five people involved in two separate rackets which have issued over ₹800 crore of fake invoices, finance ministry said on Thursday.

In one of the instances, officials of Delhi South Central GST Commissionerate detected certain bogus firms that were created solely for generating fake invoices and passing it along the chain. In this case, searches and inspections were conducted across Delhi, unearthing 54 bogus firms registered in the Delhi –NCR region, said an official statement from the ministry. These firms were engaged in fake invoicing and circular trading. Incriminating documents such as rubber stamps and letter heads of various firms, mobile phones and laptops have been seized from the search premises.

Preliminary enquiry conducted so far into these transactions revealed fake invoicing of around Rs. 611 crores and tax evasion of over Rs. 38.5 crores, said the statement.

In this case, three persons were arrested on Wednesday and a magistrate has remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days, the statement said.

In the second instance, CGST Commissionerate in Faridabad on Wednesday arrested two persons for running a fake billing racket, involving five bogus entities, a separate statement from the ministry said.

The firms trading in iron scrap, registered in Faridabad, Haryana were found to have issued fake invoices of over ₹200 crore without actual supply of goods. They were also found to have used and passed on fraudulent input tax credit of Rs. 31.85 crore. In this case, two persons are arrested.

