Five arrested in fake invoice rackets

In one of the instances, officials of Delhi South Central GST Commissionerate detected certain bogus firms that were created solely for generating fake invoices and passing it along the chain. In this case, searches and inspections were conducted across Delhi, unearthing 54 bogus firms registered in the Delhi –NCR region, said an official statement from the ministry. These firms were engaged in fake invoicing and circular trading. Incriminating documents such as rubber stamps and letter heads of various firms, mobile phones and laptops have been seized from the search premises.