Five booked in connection with fake COVID vaccination camp held in Maharashtra

The cases are in connection with the bogus COVID vaccination camp where 116 employees of an insurance company were administered the vaccine shots last month. The accused charged ₹1,000 from each of the beneficiaries. However, only four people got the vaccine certificates out of the 116.
This raised suspicion among the recipients and they filed complaints to Police. Further details are awaited.