Five coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed due to falling of boulders

Five coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed due to falling of boulders

Photo: ANI
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Livemint

All 2348 passengers on board are safe, no casualty/injury reported

Five coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed between Toppuru-Sivadi of Bengaluru Division, due sudden falling of boulders on the train, at around 3.50 am on Friday. 

All 2348 passengers on board are safe, no casualty/injury reported, informed South Western Railway. 

