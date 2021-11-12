Five coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed due to falling of boulders

Five coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed due to falling of boulders1 min read . 09:19 AM IST
All 2348 passengers on board are safe, no casualty/injury reported
Five coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed between Toppuru-Sivadi of Bengaluru Division, due sudden falling of boulders on the train, at around 3.50 am on Friday.
All 2348 passengers on board are safe, no casualty/injury reported, informed South Western Railway.
