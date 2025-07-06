Five cops injured in Ujjain after Muharram procession participants use horse to ram into barricades on prohibited route

Five policemen were injured in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Sunday when participants of the Muharram procession rammed the ceremonial horse into barricades to enter a prohibited route.

An official said that a lathi charge was carried out to bring the situation under control near Khajurwadi Masjid under Jiwajiganj police station limits after some of those taking part in the procession clashed with police.

“The route had been finalised in advance, and organisers of the procession were clearly instructed not to take horses through prohibited paths. Despite this, those in the procession tried to force their way after getting the horse to ram into the barricades,” Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said.

“We had to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. They fled, leaving the horse behind,” he added.

Five policemen injured Jiwajiganj Station House Officer Vivek Kanodia said the following policemen were injured in the incident and received first aid at the district hospital:

Assistant sub-inspector Khuman Singh Kelwa

Head Constable Mukesh Munia

Head Constable Anil Sisodia

Head Constable Chandrapal

Constable Shyam Singh

16 booked SHO Kanodia said that the horse used to topple the barricade belongs to one Irfan alias Lalla from Begum Bagh.

“Sixteen persons, including the organiser, were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, unlawful assembly and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty.”

Also Read | Is Muharram a federal holiday in the United States?

Tension flares up in UP town Meanwhile, communal tension flared in Jattari town, about 40 km from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, on Sunday following reports that unidentified persons desecrated the tomb of a revered Sufi saint located at a graveyard in the town’s main market area.

As news of the incident spread, a crowd began to gather near the shrine of Hafiz Allah Mehar Shah, prompting senior police officials to rush to the scene and calm the situation.