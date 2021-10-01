NEW DELHI : Five crore rural families have been provided with tap water connection since the marquee Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) launch in August 2019.

“Since the announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission in August, 2019, in just about 25 months, over 5 Crore families have been provided with tap water connection in their homes," Jal Shakti Ministry said in a statement on Friday and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Pani Samitis on 2 October.

While the ₹3.6 trillion JJM scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024, several states have presented their commitment to provide tap water connections to all rural households before 2024.

"Jal Jeevan Mission was announced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 15th August, 2019 to provide Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to every home by 2024. In 2019, out of about 18.93 Crore households in rural areas, only 3.23 Crore (17%) had tap water connections. Thus, 15.70 Crore households are to be provided with tap water by 2024," the statement said.

Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been tasked with providing tap water connections to all rural households under the JJM by 2024, drawing comparisons with the Ujjwala scheme.

“Honouring Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of ‘Gram Swaraj’, this Gandhi Jayanti, i.e. 2nd October, 2021, a special Gram Sabha is being convened across the length and breadth of the country to discuss and deliberate on issues related to drinking water in their villages in a move to attain ‘WASH Prabudh Gaon’. On this occasion, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will do Samvad, i.e address about 3.3 lakh Village Water & Sanitation Committees/ Pani Samitis from 10 AM to 12 PM," the statement said.

In July 2019, the government had formed the Jal Shakti ministry to address all water issues in the country. The ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

“In addition, functionality of all existing water supply systems and tap connections is also to be ensured. The programme directly benefits more than 19 Crore rural families, bridging rural – urban divide and improving public health. As on date, about 8.26 Crore (43%) rural households have tap water supply in their homes," the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.