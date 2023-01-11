Five CRPF soldiers injured in IED blast during encounter with Naxals in Jharkhand1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 04:29 PM IST
- The incident took place during an encounter with Naxals at Chaibasa, in the Singhbhum district of Jharkhand
At least 5 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after an IED blast during an encounter with Naxals at Chaibasa, in the Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. The paramilitary force is conducting an evacuation to relocate the injured personnel to the hospital.