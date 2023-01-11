At least 5 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured after an IED blast during an encounter with Naxals at Chaibasa, in the Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. The paramilitary force is conducting an evacuation to relocate the injured personnel to the hospital.

“As many as five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during a search and encounter with Naxals in Chaibasa town of Jharkhand's Singhbhum district on Wednesday. The evacuation operation is underway," news agency ANI said while breaking the news.

The soldiers from the elite 'COBRA' battalion of the CRPF came in contact with the IED in the Tumbahaka area which falls under the area of Tonto Police Station. The para-military force was conducting search operations in the area when the encounter began with Naxals.

The five injured soldiers are being evacuated from the area and will be airlifted to Ranchi for treatment. The sources from the para-military force did not elaborate upon the condition of the injured personnel.

This is a developing story and further details on the incident are awaited