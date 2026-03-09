Five cubs born to Namibian Cheetah Jwala at Kuno, India’s total crosses half century

New Delhi: Namibian cheetah Jwala on Monday gave birth to five cubs at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, taking India’s total cheetah population to 53, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced.

The development comes just days after cheetah Gamini delivered four cubs at the same park.

“A moment of great pride for Project Cheetah as Jwala, the Namibian cheetah and a successful third-time mother, gave birth to five cubs today at the Kuno National Park. With this birth, the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33, marking the 10th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil — another important milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey,” Yadav said in a post on X.

Check out the post here:

The minister said the achievement reflects the dedicated efforts, skill and commitment of veterinarians, field staff and others involved in the conservation programme who continue to work tirelessly on the ground.

“With the arrival of these cubs, the total cheetah population in India has now reached 53. A historic and heart-warming moment for wildlife conservation.

“May Jwala and her cubs grow strong and race ahead, carrying India’s cheetah story to even greater heights,” he added.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the cheetah population crossing the 50 mark is a proud milestone for wildlife conservation and reflects the success of India’s cheetah reintroduction programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the cheetah translocation initiative by releasing eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into Kuno National Park on 17 September 2022.